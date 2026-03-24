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Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Airlines Amidst Global Chaos

Amidst the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the Philippines faces potential grounding of planes due to jet fuel shortages. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reveals this challenge as airlines struggle to refuel, impacting international travel significantly. Other Asian countries are also imposing surcharges as Middle Eastern hubs remain closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:22 IST
Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Airlines Amidst Global Chaos
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The Philippines is grappling with a looming crisis in air travel due to a shortage of jet fuel, exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This shortage could lead to the grounding of planes, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who spoke exclusively to Bloomberg News.

Several countries have restricted fuel supply to Philippine airlines, necessitating that these carriers load enough fuel for both outbound and return flights. This has put significant pressure on the Philippine aviation sector as President Marcos emphasized the challenges faced by operators.

The ripple effects of the conflict are being felt across Asia. Vietnam, among others, is preparing for fuel surcharges on international routes. The war-induced closure of major Middle Eastern transit hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi continues to disrupt global travel, leaving countless passengers stranded worldwide.

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