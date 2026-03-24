Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Airlines Amidst Global Chaos

The Philippines is grappling with a looming crisis in air travel due to a shortage of jet fuel, exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This shortage could lead to the grounding of planes, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who spoke exclusively to Bloomberg News.

Several countries have restricted fuel supply to Philippine airlines, necessitating that these carriers load enough fuel for both outbound and return flights. This has put significant pressure on the Philippine aviation sector as President Marcos emphasized the challenges faced by operators.

The ripple effects of the conflict are being felt across Asia. Vietnam, among others, is preparing for fuel surcharges on international routes. The war-induced closure of major Middle Eastern transit hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi continues to disrupt global travel, leaving countless passengers stranded worldwide.