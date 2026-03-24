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New Faces in 'Shogun' Season 2: Exciting Cast Expansion Announced

The eagerly awaited second season of the historical drama 'Shogun' introduces new cast members, including Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi, and Takashi Yamaguchi. Set over a decade after the first season, the series continues its tale of two intertwined worlds, keeping audiences captivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:40 IST
New Faces in 'Shogun' Season 2: Exciting Cast Expansion Announced
Poster of Shogun season 2 (Image source: Instagram@fxnetworks). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

In an exciting development for fans of the historical drama series 'Shogun,' the cast for its second season has been expanded. The new season welcomes actors Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi, and Takashi Yamaguchi in pivotal roles.

According to Variety, Kukihara takes on the character Gabriel, Sato is set to portray Rin, Nishida will appear as Joshin, Koichi embodies Saito, while Yamaguchi has been cast as Kano. They join the previously confirmed eminent cast including Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and more.

FX has refrained from releasing detailed information about the new characters or the plot. However, they have disclosed that Season 2 unfolds over a decade after the initial events, continuing the saga of Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, inspired by James Clavell's 1975 novel. In 2024, the series was notably awarded a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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