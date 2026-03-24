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Explorers Unveil 22 km of New Cave Wonders in Meghalaya

A multinational team of explorers has uncovered 22 km of new cave passages in Meghalaya, including a significant river cave system. The expedition highlights the state's strategic importance for scientific research and conservation, particularly its extensive limestone cave systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST
Explorers Unveil 22 km of New Cave Wonders in Meghalaya
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A multinational team of explorers has discovered over 22 kilometers of new cave passages in Meghalaya, according to officials. The team, comprising adventurers from several countries, participated in the 'Caving in the Abode of the Clouds Expedition 2025,' held from February 2-28.

Supported by local and state entities, the expedition mapped a comprehensive 22,663 meters of previously unexplored cave systems. This impressive feat was achieved by cavers from Austria, Germany, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Key highlights include the identification of Krem Riblai and Lungchung Khur, a 13,618-meter-long river cave.

The cave systems mapped enhance Meghalaya's reputation as a key caving region. Officials noted the significance of the discoveries for scientific research, including the collection of the world's largest known blind cave fish for conservation. Meghalaya, with its limestone terrain, remains a treasure trove for future explorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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