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DoorDash's Initiative: Fuel Relief for Drivers Amid Rising Gas Prices

DoorDash is implementing a temporary program to assist its US and Canadian drivers amid escalating gas prices. Drivers in the US can earn 10% cash back on gas purchases, while Canadian drivers will receive up to USD 36 CAD weekly. This initiative is intended to last through late April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:58 IST
DoorDash's Initiative: Fuel Relief for Drivers Amid Rising Gas Prices
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  • United States

DoorDash is stepping up to support its drivers in the face of surging gas prices in the US and Canada. The delivery giant has unveiled a temporary relief program aimed at easing the financial burden on its workforce.

For US drivers, using a DoorDash debit card offers 10% cash back on gas purchases, significantly up from the regular 2%. Additionally, drivers covering 125 miles or more during deliveries can receive a weekly fuel bonus starting at USD 5, capping at USD 15.

In Canada, DoorDash couriers will benefit from up to USD 36 CAD in weekly payments tied to their mileage. This initiative is scheduled to run through April 26, with a similar scheme already rolled out in Australia. Meanwhile, competitors like GrubHub and Uber have yet to announce similar plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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