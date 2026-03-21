Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Rented Home

In a tragic turn of events, five individuals, including three young children, were found dead in a rented house in Vaduthala, police disclosed on Saturday.

The deceased consist of Kanakalatha, her daughter Aswathy, and Aswathy's three children, who reportedly relocated from Thiruvananthapuram for treatment purposes. The family had been residing in the area for a few months prior to the incident.

The Ernakulam North Police Station officials launched an investigation after the family had not been spotted outside since Friday. The police suspect a murder-suicide and are attempting to reach out to the relatives to gather more information. A formal case is expected to be registered following initial inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)