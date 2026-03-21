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Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Rented Home

A tragic incident occurred in Vaduthala, where five individuals, including three children, were found dead in a rented house. Identified as Kanakalatha, her daughter Aswathy, and Aswathy's children, the family had moved from Thiruvananthapuram for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating and suspect a murder-suicide scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:23 IST
Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Rented Home
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In a tragic turn of events, five individuals, including three young children, were found dead in a rented house in Vaduthala, police disclosed on Saturday.

The deceased consist of Kanakalatha, her daughter Aswathy, and Aswathy's three children, who reportedly relocated from Thiruvananthapuram for treatment purposes. The family had been residing in the area for a few months prior to the incident.

The Ernakulam North Police Station officials launched an investigation after the family had not been spotted outside since Friday. The police suspect a murder-suicide and are attempting to reach out to the relatives to gather more information. A formal case is expected to be registered following initial inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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