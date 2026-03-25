OpenAI to Discontinue Sora Video Platform

OpenAI has announced an end to its Sora Video Platform app, a move reported by The Wall Street Journal. The decision comes as part of a strategic realignment of the company's services.

In addition to shutting down the consumer app, OpenAI will discontinue a developer version of Sora, impacting developers utilizing the platform for video functionalities.

This development aligns with OpenAI's broader decision to cease video support within its ChatGPT application, significantly altering its current service offerings.