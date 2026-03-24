Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Train Action Martyrs' Statues
The demolition of statues commemorating Kakori train action heroes in Shahjahanpur during a road beautification project has sparked widespread outrage and protests. An FIR has been filed against the responsible firm, and various political parties are demanding accountability and respect for the martyrs.
- Country:
- India
In Shahjahanpur, the statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished during a road beautification project, resulting in significant public uproar. Allegations emerged accusing Infratech, the firm responsible for the work, of being involved in this controversial act.
An FIR was filed against the firm under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as local authorities and political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, voiced strong opposition and called for accountability. Local protests and public agitation highlight the demand for respect for the martyrs.
Notable figures like Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai have condemned the demolition, emphasizing the need for strict action. The incident highlights tensions between municipal decisions and public sentiment regarding historical figures and freedom fighters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kakori
- train action
- martyrs
- statues
- demolition
- outrage
- protests
- Shahjahanpur
- Infratech
- FIR
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