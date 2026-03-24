Left Menu

Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Train Action Martyrs' Statues

The demolition of statues commemorating Kakori train action heroes in Shahjahanpur during a road beautification project has sparked widespread outrage and protests. An FIR has been filed against the responsible firm, and various political parties are demanding accountability and respect for the martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST
Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Train Action Martyrs' Statues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shahjahanpur, the statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished during a road beautification project, resulting in significant public uproar. Allegations emerged accusing Infratech, the firm responsible for the work, of being involved in this controversial act.

An FIR was filed against the firm under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as local authorities and political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, voiced strong opposition and called for accountability. Local protests and public agitation highlight the demand for respect for the martyrs.

Notable figures like Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai have condemned the demolition, emphasizing the need for strict action. The incident highlights tensions between municipal decisions and public sentiment regarding historical figures and freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026