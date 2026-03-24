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Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Martyrs' Statues in Shahjahanpur

Statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished during road construction in Shahjahanpur, sparking outrage. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, demanded action. The statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were removed, leading to accusations of disrespecting martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:22 IST
Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Martyrs' Statues in Shahjahanpur
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The demolition of statues commemorating the Kakori train action martyrs has sparked significant outrage in Shahjahanpur. The statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were removed, allegedly as part of a road construction project.

This act drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), who have called for accountability. SP district president Tanveer Khan accused the authorities of arbitrarily disrespecting martyrs to erase a plaque with his name.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav both condemned the incident. Rai threatened mobilization against the alleged 'dictatorship,' urging the Yogi government to act against responsible officials or face public protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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