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Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Safe Haven for Bahraich Residents

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Bahraich to oversee the relocation of 136 families from Bharthapur village to Semrahna. This move, prompted by a tragic boat accident, includes financial aid, land for housing and infrastructure development to ensure a secure, connected living environment for the residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:16 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Safe Haven for Bahraich Residents
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Bahraich on March 25 to oversee a significant relocation effort. He will distribute financial assistance and land for housing and toilets to 136 families being shifted from Bharthapur village.

The relocation stems from the geographical vulnerability of Bharthapur, situated within the core area of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and lacking proper connectivity. Residents faced perilous conditions, particularly following a tragic boat incident last October that resulted in multiple casualties.

Adityanath's visit will include a ceremonial bhoomi pujan in Semrahna, the new settlement area proposed along a national highway. This program underscores the government's aim to provide safe, dignified living with proper infrastructure, including schools, healthcare facilities, and essential amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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