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Actress's Allegations Rock Film Industry: A Fight for Justice Amidst Threats

A young actress alleges sexual misconduct by her film's director during her minor years. Facing family and industry pressure, she reveals her struggles and death threats with husband support. The couple seeks intervention against communal charges and claims attempts to sabotage their marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:07 IST
Actress's Allegations Rock Film Industry: A Fight for Justice Amidst Threats
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In a bold move, a young actress who rose to stardom at a religious festival in northern India made serious allegations against a film director, accusing him of inappropriate conduct when she was a minor. Her claims were made public during an emotional press conference on Tuesday, where she demanded justice.

The actress, flanked by her supportive husband, alleged that her complaints were initially dismissed by her family, who feared media backlash ahead of her film debut. Her revelations have caused a stir, as she accused the director not only of misconduct but also of labeling her interfaith marriage as 'love jihad.'

The couple claimed they had received death threats and faced vilification based on religious grounds. The actress appealed to both the Centre and state governments in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh for protection and justice, emphasizing their dire situation if no action is taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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