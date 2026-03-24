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Government Clarifies: No Central Support for NDPS Fast Track Courts in Kerala

The Indian government has announced there are no current plans to fund the establishment of Fast Track Courts in Kerala for dealing with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. Additionally, no new ministries or committees for Union Territories are being considered, as stated by MoS Home, Nityanand Rai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:40 IST
Government Clarifies: No Central Support for NDPS Fast Track Courts in Kerala
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The government has clarified that there is no existing proposal from Kerala seeking central assistance for the creation of Fast Track Courts dedicated to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in the state. This was addressed by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to Congress MP Adoor Prakash in the Lok Sabha.

According to Rai, there is no operating scheme that exclusively provides funds for establishing these specific Fast Track Courts. Furthermore, the ministry revealed that they do not maintain records of the number of Fast Track Courts for NDPS Act cases established by various states.

In a separate statement, the Ministry also stated there are no current plans to set up a distinct ministry or a parliamentary inspection committee for Union Territories. The government does not see the need for a tailored policy framework for special administrative regions like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their unique requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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