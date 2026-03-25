Religious Double Standards in West Bengal: Nitin Nabin's Claims
BJP chief Nitin Nabin criticizes the disparity in permissions for religious activities in West Bengal, claiming that offering namaz is easier than organizing pujas or erecting pandals. He expressed these views after a temple visit, advocating for equal treatment and prosperity for the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:14 IST
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BJP chief Nitin Nabin has raised concerns about what he perceives as 'double standards' in West Bengal's permission policies for religious activities.
According to Nabin, while namaz can be freely offered, court approval is required for organizing pujas or constructing pandals, which he described as an unfortunate situation.
After offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Temple, he called for equal treatment of all religious activities, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and the development of Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)