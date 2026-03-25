Religious Double Standards in West Bengal: Nitin Nabin's Claims

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has raised concerns about what he perceives as 'double standards' in West Bengal's permission policies for religious activities.

According to Nabin, while namaz can be freely offered, court approval is required for organizing pujas or constructing pandals, which he described as an unfortunate situation.

After offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Temple, he called for equal treatment of all religious activities, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and the development of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)