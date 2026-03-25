AAP's Bold Protest Amid Global Tensions: A Call for Change

In a dramatic demonstration of dissent, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs organized a protest at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, addressing the surging LPG cylinder prices. Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, launched a scathing critique of the BJP government, accusing them of succumbing to American pressures and neglecting domestic promises like free LPG cylinders on festivals.

Concurrently, the geopolitical volatility in West Asia has reached a critical phase, severely affecting trade routes through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The region plunged further into chaos following the targeted killing of Iran's Supreme Leader by a US-Israel coalition, triggering retaliatory strikes from Iran and jeopardizing global energy markets.

Amidst these tensions, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, achieved a successful transit through the Strait, carrying substantial LPG cargo to India. This movement not only highlights the strategic importance of the Gulf waterway but also emphasizes the necessity for unified governmental strategies to navigate these international crises effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)