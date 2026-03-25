Spanish Prime Minister's Bold Accusations in Middle East Tensions
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed lawmakers, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of intending similar destruction in Lebanon as seen in Gaza. Sanchez criticized the U.S.-Israeli stance on Iran and commented on the hardline approach of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
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- Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a striking accusation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a session with lawmakers. Sanchez claimed Netanyahu seeks to inflict equivalent destruction on Lebanon as Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.
The Spanish leader also used the platform to voice opposition to the U.S.-Israeli actions concerning Iran. Presenting a firm front, he highlighted the hardline tendencies of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, whom he labeled as more dictatorial than his predecessor.
Sanchez's address comes amid rising tensions in international relations, potentially marking a shift in diplomatic postures among key global players.
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