Left Menu

Spanish Prime Minister's Bold Accusations in Middle East Tensions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed lawmakers, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of intending similar destruction in Lebanon as seen in Gaza. Sanchez criticized the U.S.-Israeli stance on Iran and commented on the hardline approach of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:57 IST
Spanish Prime Minister's Bold Accusations in Middle East Tensions
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a striking accusation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a session with lawmakers. Sanchez claimed Netanyahu seeks to inflict equivalent destruction on Lebanon as Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

The Spanish leader also used the platform to voice opposition to the U.S.-Israeli actions concerning Iran. Presenting a firm front, he highlighted the hardline tendencies of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, whom he labeled as more dictatorial than his predecessor.

Sanchez's address comes amid rising tensions in international relations, potentially marking a shift in diplomatic postures among key global players.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026