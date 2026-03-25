Controversy Surrounds Blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

A Sikh organization in Mumbai has lodged a police complaint against the filmmakers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and its lead actor, Ranveer Singh, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments. The controversy arises from a film poster displaying Singh wearing sacred Sikh symbols while holding a cigarette.

The organization, 'Sikhs in Maharashtra', argues that the depiction is disrespectful and offensive to their community. Despite the backlash, the movie has been a massive success, grossing over Rs 700 crore globally since its release on March 19.

Authorities at Mulund police station are currently investigating the complaint, though no formal charges have been filed yet. The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', continues to perform well at the box office.