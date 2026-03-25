Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

A Sikh organization in Mumbai has filed a complaint against the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and actor Ranveer Singh, alleging that the depiction of Singh with sacred Sikh symbols while holding a cigarette has offended religious sentiments. The movie, highly successful at the box office, has sparked controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds Blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Sikh organization in Mumbai has lodged a police complaint against the filmmakers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and its lead actor, Ranveer Singh, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments. The controversy arises from a film poster displaying Singh wearing sacred Sikh symbols while holding a cigarette.

The organization, 'Sikhs in Maharashtra', argues that the depiction is disrespectful and offensive to their community. Despite the backlash, the movie has been a massive success, grossing over Rs 700 crore globally since its release on March 19.

Authorities at Mulund police station are currently investigating the complaint, though no formal charges have been filed yet. The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', continues to perform well at the box office.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026