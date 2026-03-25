Punjab BJP Demands CBI Probe in Warehousing Corporation Official's Suicide

The Punjab BJP delegation, led by state president Sunil Jakhar, pressed for a CBI investigation into the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, alleging misuse of power involving former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The BJP team met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to express their concerns over alleged administrative failings.

Randhawa, who worked as a district manager, reportedly consumed poison, blaming harassment by Bhullar. A viral video spurred the BJP's demands, forcing Bhullar's resignation and subsequent arrest. The state's Chief Minister insisted that the Punjab Police could handle the investigation fairly, rejecting initial CBI probe demands.

The BJP's memorandum highlights perceived attempts to shield influential figures, calling for an in-depth CBI examination into both Randhawa's demise and alleged tender process irregularities. Serious family allegations point to harassment and undue pressure involving Bhullar's father, further intensifying the need for an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)