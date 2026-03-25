Left Menu

Punjab BJP Demands CBI Probe in Warehousing Corporation Official's Suicide

A Punjab BJP delegation urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to initiate a CBI investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, an official of the state warehousing corporation. Allegations of harassment and administrative failure are linked to former cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has resigned and been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:28 IST
Punjab BJP Demands CBI Probe in Warehousing Corporation Official's Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab BJP delegation, led by state president Sunil Jakhar, pressed for a CBI investigation into the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, alleging misuse of power involving former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The BJP team met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to express their concerns over alleged administrative failings.

Randhawa, who worked as a district manager, reportedly consumed poison, blaming harassment by Bhullar. A viral video spurred the BJP's demands, forcing Bhullar's resignation and subsequent arrest. The state's Chief Minister insisted that the Punjab Police could handle the investigation fairly, rejecting initial CBI probe demands.

The BJP's memorandum highlights perceived attempts to shield influential figures, calling for an in-depth CBI examination into both Randhawa's demise and alleged tender process irregularities. Serious family allegations point to harassment and undue pressure involving Bhullar's father, further intensifying the need for an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026