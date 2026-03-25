Turkey's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Middle East Tensions

Turkey has reduced its dependence on Middle East oil to a manageable 10% of its total energy supplies, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Speaking on Anadolu Agency's platform, Bayraktar noted the risks presented by the ongoing Iran war to global energy security. He emphasized Turkey's substantial steps toward diversifying its energy imports to safeguard against potential supply disruptions.

Bayraktar highlighted a significant potential risk concerning natural gas from Iran, clarifying that although current supplies have not been affected, future interruptions could occur. He underscored Turkey's intentions to strengthen its energy resilience by sealing a cooperation agreement with TotalEnergies and enhancing infrastructure with Syria and Iraq.