Turkey's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Middle East Tensions
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Turkey's reliance on Middle East oil has been reduced to a manageable level of 10%, despite the ongoing Iran conflict. Emphasizing diversification, he highlighted potential gas supply risks and plans for a TotalEnergies cooperation deal to bolster energy security.
Turkey has reduced its dependence on Middle East oil to a manageable 10% of its total energy supplies, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Speaking on Anadolu Agency's platform, Bayraktar noted the risks presented by the ongoing Iran war to global energy security. He emphasized Turkey's substantial steps toward diversifying its energy imports to safeguard against potential supply disruptions.
Bayraktar highlighted a significant potential risk concerning natural gas from Iran, clarifying that although current supplies have not been affected, future interruptions could occur. He underscored Turkey's intentions to strengthen its energy resilience by sealing a cooperation agreement with TotalEnergies and enhancing infrastructure with Syria and Iraq.
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- Turkey
- Energy
- Alparslan Bayraktar
- Middle East
- Oil
- Gas
- TotalEnergies
- Supply
- Risks
- Diversification