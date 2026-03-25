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Maa Ka Sum: The Equation of Emotion and Logic

'Maa Ka Sum' is a new Prime Video series starring Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja that explores the bond between a single mother and her math prodigy son. Through a blend of humor and emotion, the show navigates logic and life’s unpredictability, offering a fresh take on familial relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:41 IST
Maa Ka Sum: The Equation of Emotion and Logic
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has announced a new original series, 'Maa Ka Sum,' featuring talented actors Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in leading roles. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal, the series offers a humorous and heartfelt exploration of the relationship between a single mother and her math genius son.

The series, scheduled to debut on April 3, follows Agastya, a teenage math prodigy, as he attempts to apply logic to life's emotional complexities, including finding the perfect partner for his mother. This quirky journey blends humor with tender moments, capturing the unpredictability of life.

Maa Ka Sum is a layered story that delves into the nuances of the mother-son relationship. With insights from Nikhil Madhok, Director at Prime Video India, the series promises a fresh and emotional portrayal, supported by outstanding performances from Singh and Ahuja.

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