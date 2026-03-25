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Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Yadav's Impact on Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav receives birthday wishes from key political figures, highlighting his impactful leadership. Under Yadav's guidance, the state is making notable progress, supported by PM Modi and Home Minister Shah. The event was marked by festivities in Bhopal with participation from various dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:28 IST
Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Yadav's Impact on Madhya Pradesh
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President Nitin Nabin extended their best wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his 61st birthday.

Praising Yadav's dedication, PM Modi emphasized the chief minister's crucial role in the state's development journey. Shah complemented these sentiments, invoking divine blessings for Yadav's health and longevity.

The birthday celebration was marked with festive gatherings at Yadav's Bhopal residence, attended by BJP's state president Hemant Khandelwal, ministers, and citizens, underscoring the widespread admiration for Yadav's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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