New FCRA Amendments: Tightened Oversight on Foreign-Funded Organizations

The Government of India has proposed a new amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), tightening its oversight on foreign-funded organizations. The amendment, introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, aims to regulate the inflow and utilization of foreign contributions.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 suggests establishing a 'designated authority' to manage assets of non-profits whose licenses are canceled. The aim is to curb misuse of foreign funds, especially in cases involving forced conversions or personal gain.

With around 16,000 associations receiving Rs 22,000 crore annually, the bill seeks to address the lack of a comprehensive framework in handling foreign contributions, insisting on prior government approval for initiating investigations and implementing strict asset management and disposal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)