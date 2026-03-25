Left Menu

Backlog Rush: Central Administrative Tribunal's Efforts to Expedite 70,000 Grievances

Nearly 70,000 cases involving government employees are pending at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which addresses service-related disputes. Since 1985, CAT has managed nearly a million cases. Efforts for speedy resolutions include advanced digitalization, extensive infrastructure upgrades, and easier access for all stakeholders to ensure just and swift adjudication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:45 IST
Backlog Rush: Central Administrative Tribunal's Efforts to Expedite 70,000 Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) currently faces a significant backlog, with nearly 70,000 cases awaiting adjudication. This statistic was revealed during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Established in 1985 to handle grievances from government employees, CAT has successfully resolved a substantial number of cases over the years. As per Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, the tribunal has dealt with over 9,88,738 cases, disposing of 9,19,157 cases to date.

To tackle the existing workload more efficiently, the tribunal has implemented a cloud-based Advance Case Information System featuring modern tools like mobile apps, e-filing, and hybrid video conferencing, aiming to streamline processes and ensure rapid justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026