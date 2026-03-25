Backlog Rush: Central Administrative Tribunal's Efforts to Expedite 70,000 Grievances

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) currently faces a significant backlog, with nearly 70,000 cases awaiting adjudication. This statistic was revealed during a session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Established in 1985 to handle grievances from government employees, CAT has successfully resolved a substantial number of cases over the years. As per Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, the tribunal has dealt with over 9,88,738 cases, disposing of 9,19,157 cases to date.

To tackle the existing workload more efficiently, the tribunal has implemented a cloud-based Advance Case Information System featuring modern tools like mobile apps, e-filing, and hybrid video conferencing, aiming to streamline processes and ensure rapid justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)