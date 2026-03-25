Traversing Peaks: A Historic Expedition Across Sikkim's Mountain Passes

The high-altitude expedition traversing 50 mountain passes to commemorate Sikkim's 50 years of statehood was officially launched on Wednesday.

Initiated by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), the 'Swarnim Shikar Yatra' began in Darjeeling, led by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

This month-long journey is divided into three phases and includes well-known and lesser-explored routes, focusing on eco-friendly practices and youth involvement, with the aim of reinforcing national pride while positioning Sikkim as a prime adventure tourism spot.