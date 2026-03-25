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Vvan – Force of the Forrest: A Riveting Folk Thriller Unveiled

The makers of 'Vvan – Force of the Forrest', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, announced its release date as August 28. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and TVF, the film, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, marks the first collaboration between the production houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST
Vvan – Force of the Forrest: A Riveting Folk Thriller Unveiled
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The highly anticipated film 'Vvan – Force of the Forrest,' featuring stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to hit theaters on August 28. The film's release date was confirmed after an initial postponement from May 15.

The folk thriller is helmed by acclaimed directors Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, known for their work on the popular web series 'Panchayat'. This marks a significant collaboration as it is the first project between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF) after their partnership announcement in 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra, taking to Instagram, revealed the new release date alongside a captivating film poster. 'Vvan – Force of the Forrest' not only signifies the first on-screen partnership between Malhotra and Bhatia but also marks an upcoming blockbuster in their flourishing careers, following their recent successful projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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