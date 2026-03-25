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Delhi Metro Partners with National School of Drama to Enrich Cultural Experience

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has signed an MoU with the National School of Drama to enhance cultural engagement among metro staff and commuters. This collaboration will involve theatre arts, awareness campaigns, and creative workshops aimed at fostering artistic skills and cultural consciousness in the metro environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:07 IST
Delhi Metro Partners with National School of Drama to Enrich Cultural Experience
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the National School of Drama (NSD) to elevate cultural and artistic experiences within its network. This pact aims to bring a creative edge to metro employees' and commuters' daily journeys.

Under this collaboration, DMRC will host theatre interactions, awareness drives, and cultural shows across its premises, including the Metro Bhawan Auditorium. The agreement also considers integrating NSD's ticketing with DMRC's app for efficiency in service. Promotional activities involving theatre arts will feature prominently across stations and trains.

NSD is set to provide professional support for developing communication strategies using theatre formats, such as nukkad nataks. Training sessions for DMRC staff, including special workshops for their kids, will also be conducted, promoting creativity and theatre skills. The MoU, valid for three years, holds prospects for extension, enhancing the cultural fabric of Delhi's metro commute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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