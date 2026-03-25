R Madhavan Addresses Smoking Controversy in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Actor R Madhavan has addressed a controversy regarding a scene in the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', where his character allegedly smokes a cigarette while reciting a verse from the Sikh religious text 'Dasam Granth'.

The issue arose after Gurjyot Singh Keer accused the film's team, including Madhavan, of disrespecting the Sikh community, describing the portrayal as a blatant disregard for the sanctity of Gurbani.

In response, Madhavan assured viewers via Instagram that the scene was misunderstood, explaining that he had extinguished the cigarette well before delivering the lines and emphasizing the team's respect for Sikh sentiments.