Seafood Reinvented: From Fried Chicken to Fish Spareribs

The future of seafood in America is taking a surprising turn with innovations that make fish resemble fried chicken, salami, and even spareribs. At the recent Seafood Expo North America in Boston, companies showcased products like tuna nuggets and shrimp burgers, aiming to engage the American market by transforming seafood into more familiar forms.

Despite Americans' limited seafood consumption—averaging just 19 pounds a year—these companies believe that disguising fish will broaden its appeal. The approach has attracted both interest and criticism, with some advocating for the authenticity of traditional seafood while others highlight the potential for these novel products to introduce seafood to new demographics.

The industry hopes to mimic the success of sushi, which blends convenience and novelty. However, it remains uncertain if these products will win over non-seafood enthusiasts, who make up about 40% of the population. Nevertheless, the industry persists in its innovative efforts, with offerings like Brazilian tambaqui spareribs and seafood chips poised to reshape consumer perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)