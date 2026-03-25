Paris Luxury Hotel Reopens After Basement Blaze

A prestigious five-star hotel near the Elysee Palace in Paris reopened on Wednesday following a fire incident that prompted the evacuation of approximately 400 guests and staff.

The blaze began in the basement kitchen of the 114 Faubourg restaurant, part of the renowned Bristol hotel, causing minor injuries to two staff members attempting to control the fire. Firefighters swiftly contained and extinguished the flames, allowing the hotel to resume operations.

The emergency response team, comprising over 100 firefighters, managed the situation efficiently, securing the area by closing Faubourg Saint-Honore street. The hotel announced its reopening on Wednesday, restoring its services and welcoming guests again.

(With inputs from agencies.)