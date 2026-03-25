Left Menu

Rediscovering Treasures: Inventory of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

After 48 years, an inventory of the Ratna Bhandar at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, has commenced. The process includes detailed documentation of valuables such as jewellery, using photography and 3D mapping. This initiative adheres to guidelines and past records, aiming to complete the task efficiently with modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:12 IST
Rediscovering Treasures: Inventory of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of Puri's historic Shree Jagannath Temple, began on Wednesday after a 48-year hiatus. Officials, including bank representatives and gemologists, were involved in cataloguing the treasury's precious items using advanced techniques like 3D mapping and photography.

The inventory process, which started promptly at 12:12 pm, concluded its first day by 6:15 pm without disrupting the temple's daily rituals. Devotees continued to access the 'Bahar Katha', though the 'Bhitara Katha' remained restricted. The thorough documentation is in line with guidelines set by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

While maintaining confidentiality, officials revealed the inventory would categorize items into three groups. Items actively in use by the temple remain uncounted for now. The process traces back to the last inventory in 1978, which identified hundreds of gold and silver items. This contemporary effort is enhanced by modern technology to achieve accurate and swift documentation.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026