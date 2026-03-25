Unearthing Treasures: The Comprehensive Inventory of Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar

The long-awaited inventory of the Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple commenced on Wednesday, marking the first such operation in 48 years. This significant event saw authorised personnel enter the revered temple at 11.30 am, donning traditional attire of dhoti and gamchha.

The comprehensive process began within a designated auspicious period from 12.09 pm to 1.45 pm, strictly limiting access to ensure the sanctity of the temple during this scholarly and spiritual inventory exercise. Notably, the routine temple rituals remain unaffected, allowing devotees to continue their darshan from the 'Bahar KathA'.

Outlined by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and sanctioned by state authorities, this systematic inventory includes verifying ornaments used for daily rituals before proceeding to the outer and inner chambers. Aided by modern technology, the current endeavor is poised to surpass the previous 1978 inventory's 72-day duration, with digital tools streamlining the cataloging process. Diverse experts, including temple servitors, government bank officials, gemologists, and RBI representatives, are collaborating closely to ensure accurate documentation, with items meticulously wrapped and sorted into specially designated chests.

(With inputs from agencies.)