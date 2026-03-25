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Meghalaya's Cinematic Leap: Shillong International Film Festival Debuts

The first-ever Shillong International Film Festival, inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, aims to strengthen the state's identity as a creative hub. The festival showcases local and international talent, reflecting the government's efforts to support filmmakers and establish Meghalaya as a prominent destination for cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:14 IST
Meghalaya's Cinematic Leap: Shillong International Film Festival Debuts
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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the inaugural Shillong International Film Festival, positioning the state as a burgeoning hub for creativity and cinema.

The festival provides a significant platform for Meghalaya and Northeast filmmakers, celebrating storytelling and artistic expression.

The government has proactively encouraged the creative sector, notably through the 'Hello Meghalaya' OTT platform and plans for a film city and institute to further enhance the local film ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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