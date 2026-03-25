Meghalaya's Cinematic Leap: Shillong International Film Festival Debuts

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the inaugural Shillong International Film Festival, positioning the state as a burgeoning hub for creativity and cinema.

The festival provides a significant platform for Meghalaya and Northeast filmmakers, celebrating storytelling and artistic expression.

The government has proactively encouraged the creative sector, notably through the 'Hello Meghalaya' OTT platform and plans for a film city and institute to further enhance the local film ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)