Unauthorized Drone Flight Sparks Security Concern at Jagannath Temple

Authorities in Odisha detained two people on Wednesday for allegedly piloting a drone over the restricted airspace of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, raised security concerns after servitors noticed the drone and reported it to the police.

The individuals, identified as being from Hooghly district in West Bengal, operated the drone from Mati Mandap Sahi, approximately 500 meters from the temple.

Puri SP Prateek Singh stated that a case has been registered against the duo under the Aircraft Act at Singhdwar police station and the drone has been seized for forensic examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)