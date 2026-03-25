Digital Renaissance: Empowering Indian Folk Artists

The Culture Ministry of India and YouTube formalized a partnership aligning to train Indian folk artists with vital digital skills, facilitating their capability to document and share India's cultural heritage. The MoU exchanged on Wednesday seeks to elevate these artists to a global stage.

Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat emphasized the initiative's pivotal role in promoting Indian culture worldwide, calling it a vital step in nurturing a creative economy. YouTube, serving as a knowledge partner, aims to bridge the digital divide faced by these artists, enhancing their visibility and sustainability.

YouTube India's Managing Director, Gunjan Soni, highlighted plans to collaborate with various cultural institutions to offer training and masterclasses. This initiative empowers artists to become digital entrepreneurs, promoting vibrant regional music on an international level.