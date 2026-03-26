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World Cup Ticket Frenzy: Navigating FIFA's Pricing Controversy

FIFA will commence the final stage of World Cup ticket sales from April 1. With all matches expected to sell out, FIFA faces backlash over high pricing and dynamic pricing models. Fans and consumer groups have raised complaints, pressing for clarity and fairness in ticket distribution and pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:28 IST
World Cup Ticket Frenzy: Navigating FIFA's Pricing Controversy
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FIFA is set to launch the last phase of World Cup ticket sales starting April 1, with over one million tickets already sold in earlier rounds. This next wave of sales is anticipated to lead to a complete sell-out of the tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 19.

However, FIFA is facing significant criticism regarding its ticket pricing strategy, especially with prices ranging from $140 to $8,680 and the introduction of dynamic pricing. Critics, including fans and consumer advocates, have called the prices 'exorbitant' and accused FIFA of a major betrayal.

Complaints have been formally filed with the European Commission, demanding more transparency and fairness in the ticketing process. FIFA assured that tickets would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with options to select specific seats for fans who have already made purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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