World Cup Ticket Frenzy: Navigating FIFA's Pricing Controversy

FIFA is set to launch the last phase of World Cup ticket sales starting April 1, with over one million tickets already sold in earlier rounds. This next wave of sales is anticipated to lead to a complete sell-out of the tournament, which will run from June 11 to July 19.

However, FIFA is facing significant criticism regarding its ticket pricing strategy, especially with prices ranging from $140 to $8,680 and the introduction of dynamic pricing. Critics, including fans and consumer advocates, have called the prices 'exorbitant' and accused FIFA of a major betrayal.

Complaints have been formally filed with the European Commission, demanding more transparency and fairness in the ticketing process. FIFA assured that tickets would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with options to select specific seats for fans who have already made purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)