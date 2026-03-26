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Tragedy Strikes Kabul: Airstrike Hits Drug Rehab Center

A devastating airstrike in Kabul targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The mass funeral for victims highlighted the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan as accusations and denials flew amidst international concern and a brief, unsuccessful truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kabul: Airstrike Hits Drug Rehab Center
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a somber scene on Thursday, Kabul's cemetery became the final resting place for dozens affected by the catastrophic airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital.

The Pakistani airstrike, which has ignited tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, left a staggering death toll. Pakistan denies targeting civilians, attributing their actions to combating militancy.

The incident underscores the fragile relations in the region, with international communities on edge, following the failure of a short-lived truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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