Tragedy Strikes Kabul: Airstrike Hits Drug Rehab Center

In a somber scene on Thursday, Kabul's cemetery became the final resting place for dozens affected by the catastrophic airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital.

The Pakistani airstrike, which has ignited tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, left a staggering death toll. Pakistan denies targeting civilians, attributing their actions to combating militancy.

The incident underscores the fragile relations in the region, with international communities on edge, following the failure of a short-lived truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)