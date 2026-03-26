Jammu Steps Forward: The Inaugural Half Marathon
The inaugural Jammu Half Marathon aims to boost tourism and promote fitness, featuring 21K, 10K, and 5K races. With over 3,500 domestic and 90 international participants, the event, endorsed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, showcases Jammu's vibrant engagement in healthy living and community participation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The city of Jammu is set to witness its first-ever Half Marathon this Sunday, offering race categories of 21K, 10K, and 5K.
Inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the event aims to simultaneously boost tourism and promote public fitness.
More than 3,500 participants have registered, including over 800 from beyond Jammu and Kashmir, alongside 90 international competitors, signifying a promising start for the event's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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