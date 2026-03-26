Jammu Steps Forward: The Inaugural Half Marathon

The city of Jammu is set to witness its first-ever Half Marathon this Sunday, offering race categories of 21K, 10K, and 5K.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the event aims to simultaneously boost tourism and promote public fitness.

More than 3,500 participants have registered, including over 800 from beyond Jammu and Kashmir, alongside 90 international competitors, signifying a promising start for the event's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)