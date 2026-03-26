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Unique Rituals at Shree Jagannath Temple for Ram Navami

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will close to devotees for five hours on Ram Navami for special rituals. A 'Jeuta Bhog' is prepared for Lord Jagannath to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, believed to be a symbolic birth facilitated by Jagannath for the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:58 IST
Unique Rituals at Shree Jagannath Temple for Ram Navami
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The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will close its doors to devotees for five hours on Friday as part of rituals celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. This announcement, made by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), indicates closure for public darshan from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Dr. Bhaskar Mishra, a renowned Jagannath culture researcher, explained the unique tradition observed every Ram Navami. According to the ritual, a special 'Jeuta Bhog', comprised of raw mango, ayurvedic herbs, and rice, is offered to Lord Jagannath, representing the mother of all incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

This offering, made the evening before Ram's symbolic birth, is believed to alleviate simulated labor pains, as Lord Jagannath virtually 'gives birth' to Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Following tradition, the main temple doors are closed for five hours while the Shree Ram Navami rituals are performed by the temple's servitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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