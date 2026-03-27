Helicopter Tragedy Strikes Kauai's Remote Beach

A helicopter carrying a pilot and four passengers crashed on Thursday on Kauai's remote Kalalau Beach, according to the Kauai Fire Department. The crash resulted in reported injuries, though the extent and number have yet to be confirmed.

The accident occurred at Kalalau Beach, located on the picturesque Na Pali Coast on Kauai's north shore, a spot typically accessed only by hiking or boating.

Helicopter tours remain a popular choice for tourists wishing to explore the dramatic cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls for which the Na Pali Coast is famous, offering exclusively aerial views of its untamed beauty.