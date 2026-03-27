Trump's Signature to Feature on US Currency

In a historic move, US President Donald Trump's signature is set to appear on US paper currency, marking the first instance of a sitting president being featured on dollar bills since their inception in 1861. This decision comes as part of the 250th-anniversary celebrations of American Independence.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach announced that both President Trump's and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's signatures will enhance US currency, underscoring Trump's enduring impact and leadership. This development also aligns with the recent approval of a commemorative 24-karat gold coin design featuring Trump's image.

Highlighting this milestone, Bessent stated that the move symbolizes America's journey towards economic prosperity and dollar dominance under Trump's administration. The historic inclusion aims to honor Trump's role in the nation's Golden Age economic revival during the semiquincentennial celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)