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Trump's Signature to Feature on US Currency

US President Donald Trump's signature will soon appear on US paper currency for the first time since dollar bills were introduced in 1861. The inclusion, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American Independence, symbolizes Trump's leadership and contributions to America's economic growth and fiscal strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:05 IST
Trump's Signature to Feature on US Currency
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic move, US President Donald Trump's signature is set to appear on US paper currency, marking the first instance of a sitting president being featured on dollar bills since their inception in 1861. This decision comes as part of the 250th-anniversary celebrations of American Independence.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach announced that both President Trump's and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's signatures will enhance US currency, underscoring Trump's enduring impact and leadership. This development also aligns with the recent approval of a commemorative 24-karat gold coin design featuring Trump's image.

Highlighting this milestone, Bessent stated that the move symbolizes America's journey towards economic prosperity and dollar dominance under Trump's administration. The historic inclusion aims to honor Trump's role in the nation's Golden Age economic revival during the semiquincentennial celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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