Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Monaco: A Small State's Global Influence

Pope Leo XIV is set to make history with his visit to the principality of Monaco this Saturday, marking the first papal visit in nearly 500 years to the glamorous Mediterranean enclave.

The Vatican, through spokesperson Matteo Bruni, emphasized that this trip highlights how even small states can have a significant impact on global affairs. Bruni noted that Leo XIV will have a unique opportunity to address Europe at large, drawing connections between Biblical themes and modern-day religious dynamics.

A key focus of the visit will be the defense of the Catholic doctrine in Monaco—a country where Catholicism is the state religion—especially in light of recent debates on abortion. This visit aligns with a broader agenda of defending life, transcending beyond the borders of Monaco to touch on themes of global conflict and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)