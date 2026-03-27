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Honoring a Theatre Legend: Ratan Thiyam's Bharat Ratna Call

Manipur BJP MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba urged the government to award the Bharat Ratna posthumously to Ratan Thiyam, a leading theater figure from Manipur. Thiyam, known for integrating traditional Manipuri and modern theater, left a profound impact on Indian theater and received numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:07 IST
Honoring a Theatre Legend: Ratan Thiyam's Bharat Ratna Call
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Manipur BJP MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba called upon the government to award the Bharat Ratna posthumously to Ratan Thiyam, a revered figure in Indian theatre. The MP described Thiyam as a 'towering cultural icon' whose contributions have been foundational in bringing global acclaim to Indian theatre.

During his speech in Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, Leishemba highlighted Thiyam's achievements as a multifaceted genius who masterfully blended traditional Manipuri aesthetics with modern theatrical expression. His landmark productions, such as Chakravyuha and Ritusamharam, remain quintessential in the realm of Indian theatre.

Thiyam, the first National School of Drama graduate from Manipur, went on to direct the institution and founded the Chorus Repertory Theatre. He has been honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Leishemba concluded by emphasizing that bestowing Bharat Ratna on Thiyam would honor his legacy as a cultural ambassador of India.

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