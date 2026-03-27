Reviving Puri's Icon: The Fate of Niranchal Ashok Hotel

BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia has called for immediate action to revitalize the abandoned Niranchal Ashok Hotel in Puri, a key issue he highlighted during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Khuntia criticized the sitting BJP MP from Puri, who previously chaired the ITDC, for not addressing the dilapidation of this once-notable property. He emphasized the hotel's crucial position within Puri's tourism landscape, as the city serves as one of India's sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites and a popular tourist circuit.

The demand for restoration comes amid concerns over the negative impact on Puri's tourism image and the urgent need for quality accommodations. Khuntia urged the Union Minister for Tourism to act, aligning with the government's vision of inclusive development to restore both the hotel and Puri's heritage reputation.