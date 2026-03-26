Cyprus Slashes Taxes to Combat Tourism Decline Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

In response to rising costs driven by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Cyprus has announced significant tax reductions and subsidies to support its key tourism industry, President Nikos Christodoulides revealed on Thursday.

Tourism, integral to Cyprus' economy, has experienced a downturn as traveler anxiety mounts following a drone strike on a British base on the island. As a result, the government is implementing measures starting this spring.

Key actions include reducing the VAT on household electricity to 5% by March 2027 and subsidizing up to 30% of tourism sector salaries this April. These interventions aim to stabilize the economy amidst Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)