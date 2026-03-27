Festive Unity: Celebrating Ram Navami with Spirit and Tradition

The Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Patna was marked by a grand celebration, attended by notable personalities including Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Opening the event with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted the procession of 52 diverse tableaus. The celebration emphasized Indian culture, unity, and the lofty ideals associated with Lord Ram, as described by Nabin during his address.

The festivities drew a massive crowd, with devotees visiting temples and participating in the vibrant cultural display, underscoring a shared dedication to national progress and the principles exemplified by Lord Ram's life.