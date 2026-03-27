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Club Party Chaos: Clash Over DJ Music Leads to Assault Allegations

A clash between two groups at a club in Greater Faridabad over changing DJ music led to allegations of assault. Amidst the melee, a woman allegedly faced violence. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating, with CCTV footage being reviewed to ascertain the facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:53 IST
Club Party Chaos: Clash Over DJ Music Leads to Assault Allegations
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High drama unfolded at a club on Omaxe World Street in Greater Faridabad, as a clash between two groups erupted over DJ music on Thursday night.

According to the police, a young woman was allegedly dragged and beaten during the scuffle, prompting a formal complaint and subsequent FIR against two individuals. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, depicts a woman attempting to intervene between the conflicting parties.

The clash reportedly occurred soon after Raman Grover, a local builder, dropped off his daughter Mehak and her friends at the club. Tempers flared when Mehak asked for a change in music, leading to a heated argument with another woman, Simmi Arora. Further escalation saw Mehak and her companions allegedly attacked and her earring snatched. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and promise action based on verified facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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