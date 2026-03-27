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Tragic Djibouti Shipwreck: Migrants' Perilous Journey

A boat carrying over 300 migrants capsized off Djibouti's coast, killing at least nine and leaving 45 missing. The tragic incident highlights the deadly risks of migration from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula. This perilous route sees thousands attempting crossings annually in search of safety and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:50 IST
Tragic Djibouti Shipwreck: Migrants' Perilous Journey
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A desperate attempt by migrants to cross the dangerous waters of Bab el-Mandeb Strait resulted in tragedy this week as a boat carrying over 300 individuals capsized off Djibouti's coast.

At least nine people were reported dead, and 45 are still missing, the UN migration agency announced on Friday. The shipwreck marks another grim chapter in a series of similar incidents between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) continues to search for survivors amidst rough seas and strong winds. Despite the known perils, the strait remains a magnet for migrants seeking refuge and better prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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