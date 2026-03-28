Tribute to Tribal Legacy: VP Radhakrishnan's Historic Visit to Jharkhand

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to make his inaugural journey to Jharkhand since assuming office, with plans to honor the birthplace of famed tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti district. The visit will include an interaction with Munda's descendants at Ulihatu village, officials disclosed.

Following this tribute, the Vice President will proceed to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, to participate in the 15th convocation ceremony. He will distribute medals to seven distinguished students across five programs and present notable awards, marking an important occasion for the institution.

A significant security measure involves designating a 200-meter radius around relevant sites, including Birsa Munda Airport and IIM-Ranchi, as a no-fly zone for drones and other aerial vehicles during the VP's visit. Local areas affected include Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, and Argora Chowk, with restrictions in place for the entire day.

(With inputs from agencies.)