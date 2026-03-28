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Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Procession in Murshidabad

Violent clashes erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj and Jangipur, leading to prohibitory orders. Thirty arrests have been made as stone-pelting and arson ensued. Police and paramilitary forces are ensuring normalcy while shops remain closed. The violence stemmed from objections to loud music near a worship place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:09 IST
Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Procession in Murshidabad
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In Murshidabad, prohibitory orders were enforced on Saturday in response to violent outbreaks during a Ram Navami procession in the Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas. Amidst stone-pelting and arson, thirty arrests have brought the situation under control, according to a senior police official.

Security forces, including West Bengal Police and Central Armed Police Forces, are actively patrolling areas such as Jangipur Hospital to reestablish order. Despite a subdued market scene, daily life continues with normal vehicular movement.

The unrest originated from a conflict over loud music near a worship site at Mackenzie Park, escalating tensions between groups. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm, assuring tightened security across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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