Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Procession in Murshidabad
Violent clashes erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj and Jangipur, leading to prohibitory orders. Thirty arrests have been made as stone-pelting and arson ensued. Police and paramilitary forces are ensuring normalcy while shops remain closed. The violence stemmed from objections to loud music near a worship place.
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In Murshidabad, prohibitory orders were enforced on Saturday in response to violent outbreaks during a Ram Navami procession in the Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas. Amidst stone-pelting and arson, thirty arrests have brought the situation under control, according to a senior police official.
Security forces, including West Bengal Police and Central Armed Police Forces, are actively patrolling areas such as Jangipur Hospital to reestablish order. Despite a subdued market scene, daily life continues with normal vehicular movement.
The unrest originated from a conflict over loud music near a worship site at Mackenzie Park, escalating tensions between groups. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm, assuring tightened security across the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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