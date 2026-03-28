Clash Erupts During Ram Navami Procession in Murshidabad

In Murshidabad, prohibitory orders were enforced on Saturday in response to violent outbreaks during a Ram Navami procession in the Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas. Amidst stone-pelting and arson, thirty arrests have brought the situation under control, according to a senior police official.

Security forces, including West Bengal Police and Central Armed Police Forces, are actively patrolling areas such as Jangipur Hospital to reestablish order. Despite a subdued market scene, daily life continues with normal vehicular movement.

The unrest originated from a conflict over loud music near a worship site at Mackenzie Park, escalating tensions between groups. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm, assuring tightened security across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)