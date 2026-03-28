André De Shields’ Renaissance: Bringing Ballroom Culture to Broadway

André De Shields, a stalwart of American theater, is embarking on a remarkable phase at the age of 80. After conquering Broadway with a Tony Award-winning role in 'Hadestown,' De Shields continues to make waves by starring in a renewed, culturally significant production of 'Cats,' emphasizing the long-marginalized ballroom culture.

Speaking to Reuters in New York City's Broadhurst Theatre, De Shields shared insights into his role as Old Deuteronomy, a character he has infused with his own legacy and resilience. This production not only marks a transformation in his storied career but showcases the essence and vitality of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC cultures on the Broadway stage.

The veteran actor embraces the inclusion of ballroom culture as it resonates with themes of love and perseverance. In his own words, the performance transcends entertainment, focusing on engaging audiences holistically through intellect, emotion, and visceral experience. De Shields hopes his career is remembered for returning a deeper literacy to the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)