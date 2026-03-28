Pope Leo's Historic Monaco Visit: A Call for Shared Prosperity

Pope Leo made a historic day trip to Monaco, urging its affluent residents to share their wealth and assist those in need. The visit to the tax-free haven for billionaires aimed to emphasize how smaller nations can have substantial global influence.

During his visit, Leo met with Prince Albert, the head of state, and son of Grace Kelly. The pope presented Albert with a Vatican mosaic portraying St. Francis of Assisi, symbolizing the ideals of generosity and care for the less fortunate.

Crowds greeting Leo were sparse, but his message resonated strongly. The trip is part of Leo's broader efforts to unite people and encourage prosperity to serve justice and law. The visit also echoed support for Prince Albert's stance against legalizing abortion, a stance reflective of Catholic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)