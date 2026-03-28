Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

Top Congress leaders convened on Saturday to finalize candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. In a strategic move, the party aims to contest all 294 seats, signaling its full commitment to the state's political landscape.

Key figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal were present, alongside West Bengal's prominent leaders. These discussions followed a high volume of 2,500 applications from hopeful candidates.

With a focus on inclusivity and robust party representation, the Congress hopes to counter communal tension claims. Notably, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticized pattern manipulations seen in past elections. The polling will occur in two phases this April, with results anticipated by May 4.